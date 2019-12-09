6 arrested for allegedly helping 2 juvenile inmates who escaped from Nashville detention center

(CNN) Six people were arrested after allegedly helping two of the four teens who escaped a Nashville juvenile detention center a little over a week ago, police said.

On Friday, authorities arrested Danielle Horton, 33; Tyrone Anderson, 29; and Brandi Lyonn Hawkins, 35 -- the mother, cousin and family friend of escapee Calvin Howse, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

They were charged with being accessories after the fact of escape and facilitation of escape, authorities said. Jasmine Howse, his 18-year-old sister, turned herself in Friday on the same charges, authorities said.

Wright is accused in the February death of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, police said.

His 15-year-old girlfriend was also arrested earlier on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact of escape, officials said. She is accused of criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony, accessory after the fact of escape, harboring, tampering with evidence and lying to police.

How two teens' families helped

Howse had a cell phone on him when he was arrested which he used to communicate with his mother, police said.

"Danielle Horton not only knew of her son's whereabouts while he was on escape status, but assisted in getting him food and other items," when she was with his sister and cousin, police said.

Anderson also helped the escaped inmate gain access to the Internet, police said, while Hawkins allowed Howse to sleep in her home and assisted his mom in getting food.

Hawkins, Horton, Anderson and Jasmine Howse have all been released and are due in court January 24, according to arrest warrant affidavits and the Davidson County Jail.

It's not clear if Horton, Anderson and Jasmine Howse have attorneys. Hawkins' attorney could not be reached for comment.

Family members also allegedly helped 17-year-old Morris Marsh, who was on the run and is accused of murder. He was arrested Friday, another news release by the police department said.

His brother, 26-year-old Rashon Keesee, was charged with accessory after the fact and felony evading arrest, according to the statement. Police investigations found he communicated with Marsh, knew where he was and didn't tell police, the news release said.

Police tracked Marsh on Friday to a car being driven by his brother, Rashon Keesee. Keesee refused to stop for police and a pursuit ended at a gas station about 15 minutes later, the release said.

Marsh's mother, Tewanna Keesee, was waiting there, the statement said. She has also been charged with accessory after the fact, police said. Tewanna Keesee and Rashon Keesee have been released and are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

CNN could not determine if they have attorneys.

One still on the loose

Brandon Caruthers, 17, who is being charged as an adult in an armed robbery case from last year, is still on the loose. He's been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Most Wanted" list after escaping the detention center.

"Anyone seeing him or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463," police said. "Reward money for information leading to his apprehension is in excess of $5,000. Persons determined to be assisting him to evade capture will be prosecuted."