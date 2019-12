(CNN) The city of Pensacola, Florida, said it has experienced a cyber "incident" and has disconnected several city services until the issue can be resolved.

Mayor Grover Robinson told CNN affiliate WEAR that the city has been dealing with a cyber attack since late Friday night.

The city said the issue has impacted city emails and phones, 311 customer service and online payments, including Pensacola Energy and Pensacola Sanitation Services. However, 911 and emergency services are not impacted.