Cyberattack hits city of Pensacola

(CNN) The city of Pensacola, Florida, said it has experienced a cyber "incident" and has disconnected several city services until the issue can be resolved.

Mayor Grover Robinson told CNN affiliate WEAR the city has been dealing with a cyberattack since late Friday.

The city said the issue has impacted city emails and phones, 311 customer service and online payments, including Pensacola Energy and Pensacola Sanitation Services. However, 911 and emergency services are not impacted.

Officials for the city are unsure whether the incident is related to the Friday shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station.

"It's really too early to say one way or another. We are still assessing this," said Kaycee Lagarde, a spokeswoman for the mayor.

