A New York high school has canceled its 'Tarzan' musical production after racism complaints

New York (CNN) A high school in Elmsford, New York, has canceled its spring musical production of "Disney's Tarzan" after school community members complained about the racial undertones.

Students had reacted with "delight" when Alexander Hamilton High School's drama club announced the Tarzan musical, according to a news release from the school district.

But plans changed after "further consideration of the source material, upon which the story was derived," the district said.

"Some members of our school community had expressed concerns over the racial undertones of the source material, and the district agreed to reconsider the choice," it said.

"Tarzan of the Apes," a novel by Edgar Rice Burroughs, was published in 1912. The story of Tarzan follows the journey of young orphan boy who grows up in an African jungle and is raised by apes, struggling to survive in a savage African world.

