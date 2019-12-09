Bystanders spring into action after a man tried steal a woman's wheelchair from beneath her

(CNN) The day after Thanksgiving, a man in reindeer slippers tried to steal a woman's wheelchair right from under her on a light rail car in Phoenix, authorities said.

But a group of bystanders stepped in to help and successfully wrestled the wheelchair back from him.

The Phoenix Police Department shared security footage of the incident on Facebook. On Saturday night, they announced that a suspect, identified as 26-year-old Austin Shurbutt, had been taken into custody.

Shurbutt was still wearing the reindeer slippers at the time of his arrest, police said in a Facebook post

"Despite his reindeer slippers, this criminal was NOT spreading holiday cheer," police said on Facebook. "He tried to steal a wheelchair right out from under a woman, but hero passengers on the light rail came to her rescue."

