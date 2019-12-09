Monday's Google Doodle is a tribute to the Mexican game Lotería, and you can play it, too

(CNN) Google Doodles are almost as well-known as the company's search engine. But if you're not one of the millions who grew up playing this popular card game, you might not recognize this one..

Lotería, which means lottery in Spanish, is a traditional Mexican card game. It operates kind of like bingo, with beans being used as markers. Instead of calling out numbers, though, the caller pulls a card from the deck and players see if their grid has that image.

How you win depends on who you play with (Do you cover the whole card? Or make an X? Or just a diagonal?), but the winner always yells, "¡Lotería!" to everyone else's collective chagrin.

Intrigued? Google hopes so.

That's why this doodle isn't just a fun design. The company went a step further — creating an interactive game that allows users from around the world to play.

Read More