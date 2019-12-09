Boris Johnson takes reporter's phone and dodges question on shocking emergency room picture

(CNN) Boris Johnson grabbed a reporter's phone and refused to look at a photograph of a four-year-old boy with suspected pneumonia, forced to lie on a hospital emergency room floor as he waited for a bed.

The UK Prime Minister was asked about the image -- which shows a young boy with an oxygen mask, lying underneath a coat -- by Joe Pike, a political correspondent for ITV news.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, Pike repeatedly asks Johnson to look at the image , which he attempts to show the Prime Minister on his phone.

Johnson repeatedly refused to look at the photo when asked to, and then grabbed the journalist's phone and pocketed it.

"Tried to show @BorisJohnson the picture of Jack Williment-Barr. The 4-year-old with suspected pneumonia forced to lie on a pile of coats on the floor of a Leeds hospital. The PM grabbed my phone and put it in his pocket," Pike tweeted.

