French basketball player fined for disrespecting Chinese anthem

Hong Kong (CNN) French basketball player Guerschon Yabusele has been fined 10,000 yuan ($1,400) and given a warning for not raising his head during the Chinese national anthem before a game Friday, Chinese state media reported.

Yabusele, who plays for the Chinese Basketball Association's (CBA) Nanjing Monkey Kings, was photographed bowing his head as his teammates appear to be looking up as the anthem was playing, in a screenshot posted by the Global Times, a Chinese state-run tabloid

Global Times reported that Yabusele was criticized on Chinese social media for being rude and not showing respect. Players in the NBA and other American sports leagues will often bow their heads and close their eyes during the US national anthem.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (second from right) and former Lakers forward Lance Stephenson (right) bow their heads during the National Anthem before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 14, 2018.

Yabusele had a brief career in the NBA after being drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2016. He played one season for the CBA's Shanghai Sharks in 2016 before moving stateside in 2017. The Celtics waived him earlier this year, after which he returned to China.

Global Times reported other Western players have faced similar fines, including former NBA journeyman MarShon Brooks.

