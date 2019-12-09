What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos

Anthony Joshua punches Andy Ruiz Jr. during their World Heavyweight Title Fight in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, December 7. Joshua reclaimed the WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles during "Clash on the Dunes." Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Horses and their riders compete during Race 4 of the Sydney Twilight Racing at Royal Randwick Racecourse on Friday, December 6, in Sydney, Australia. Brushfires have been burning through New South Wales, causing the skies to turn hazy and orange. Mark Evans/Getty Images
New England Patriots' N'Keal Harry is called out of bounds before diving into the endzone during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 8, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier from Canada participate in the 2019 ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating Final on Friday, December 6, in Turin, Italy.Massimo Pinca/Reuters
Joey Logano performs a burnout during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Burnouts on Broadway on Wednesday, December 4, in Nashville, Tennessee.Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire stiff-arms Georgia Bulldogs defensive back J.R. Reed during the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. LSU defeated Georgia to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, along with Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports
The tee of Bo-Mee Lee of South Korea flys back after her tee shot during the final round of the LPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup in Miyazaki, Japan, on Sunday, December 1.Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Vietnam's Ngoc Huong Do Thi performs at the uneven bars during the women's artistic gymnastics competition at the 30th South East Asian Games in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday December 3. Aaron Favila/AP
Canada's Erik Read crashes on the Birds of Prey course during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Giant Slalom on Sunday, December 8, in Beaver Creek, Colorado.Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Joanna Grisez of France is tackled by Celia Ounssah of England during day one of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai on Thursday, December 5. Francois Nel/Getty Images
Carissa Moore, three-time World Surf League Champion, wins her fourth world title at the 2019 Lululemon Maui Pro at Honolua Bay in Hawaii on Monday, December 2.Cait Miers/World Surf League/Getty Images
Myanmar's Naing Aung Myo competes in a Sepak takraw, or kick volleyball, match against Laos in Olongapo. Philippines, on Wednesday, December 4. Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford and wide receiver Zay Jones celebrate with fans after scoring against the Tennessee Titans during a game in Oakland, California, on Sunday, December 8.D. Ross Cameron/AP
A free pace runner takes part in the second stage of the 2nd Half Marathon Des Sables Ica Desert-Peru, in Paracas, Peru, on Tuesday, December 3.Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images
Dario Hunt of the Wildcats drives to the basket under pressure from Mitchell Creek of the Phoenix at Melbourne Arena on Sunday, December 8, in Melbourne, Australia. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Renegades' Courtney Webb dives for a catch during the Women's Big Bash League match against the Sydney Thunder at on Sunday, December 1, in Melbourne, Australia. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton watches the puck bounce off the side of the net during an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, December 7, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Darryl Dyck/AP
Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson flies over Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley, middle, and Hawaii defensive back Ikem Okeke, right, for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship on Saturday, December 7, in Boise, Idaho.Steve Conner/AP
France's Brice Izzo performs during a jump contest at the 34th Geneva Supercross in Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday, December 7.Salvatore di Nolfi/EPA-EFE-Shutterstock
Vietnam's Vu Ngoc Son and Philippines' Catipon Lloyd Dennis compete in Kurash during the Southeast Asian Games in San Fernando, Philippines, on Monday, December 2. Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
Min Woo Lee of Australia plays during the 2019 Australian Golf Open on Thursday, December 5, in Sydney, Australia.Matt King/Getty Images
Cruzeiro's David Corrêa da Fonseca and Gremio's David Braz fight for the ball during the Brasileiro Championship in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Thursday, December 5. Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
Pius Paschke of Germany competes during the Men's HS134 Individual competition of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Nizhny Tagil, Russia, on Saturday, December 7.Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan attempts a shuttle pass with pressure from the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 8, in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Ottawa Senators' Nick Paul and Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek fight during an NHL hockey game on Saturday, December 7.Matt Slocum/AP
Thailand's Arisa Tanthathoedtham performs during the rhythmic gymnastics hoop competition at the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila, Philippines, on Saturday December 7.Aaron Favila/AP
A woman competes in the women's long jump final at the Southeast Asian Games in Capas, Philippines, on Sunday, December 8. Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards makes a shot as Montrezl Harrell and Maurice Harkless of the LA Clippers defend during a game on Sunday, December 1, in Los Angeles, California. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images