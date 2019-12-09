New Jersey company recalls cut fruit products after 33 sickened with salmonella

(CNN) A New Jersey produce company is recalling some of its cut fruit products in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Delaware for possible salmonella contamination after more than 30 people got sick.

New Jersey-based wholesaler Tailor Cut Produce recalled its Fruit Luau mix and other pre-cut fruit after 33 people in southeastern Pennsylvania became sick with salmonella.

The recall is for the fruit mix and pre-cut honeydew, cantaloupe and pineapple products dated between November 15 and December 1, 2019.

Tailor Cut Produce sells its products wholesale, and they are distributed to institutions such as hospitals, restaurants and schools, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

So far, all cases have been at four health care facilities, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Officials are not releasing the name of the facilities.

Read More