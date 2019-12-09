(CNN) A Finnish politician is set to become the world's youngest sitting prime minister.

Sanna Marin, Finland's 34-year-old transportation minister, will also become the country's youngest ever prime minister when she is sworn in on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Marin narrowly won a vote among Social Democrat lawmakers, according to Reuters, and replaces outgoing Prime Minister Antti Rinne, who resigned on Tuesday after coalition partner the Centre Party said it had lost confidence in him over his handling of a postal workers' strike.

The prime minister-elect told reporters that she has "a lot of work ahead to rebuild trust," according to Reuters.

"I have never thought about my age or gender, I think of the reasons I got into politics and those things for which we have won the trust of the electorate," the Agence France-Presse news agency reported her as saying.

Read More