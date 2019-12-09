Zappos will give you $20 to spend later if you buy Sorel shoes today

Zappos rarely does deals of any kind, but right now, the mega shoe e-retailer is offering up an extra incentive to shop Sorel. Today only, when you buy $100 worth of Sorel boots, slippers, sneakers and more for men, women and kids, Zappos will give you a $20 promo code to use on a future purchase.

For those who have yet to step into a pair of Sorels, the brand is known for making stylish-yet-durable footwear for snow, sleet, slush or any other kind of cold and wet weather you might face this season. Now's the perfect time to pick up the famous Joan of Arctic boot or the ultra cozy Falcon Ridge II slipper, among other winter-ready styles.

It won't be hard to spend the $100 required to redeem the code; most Sorel shoes are already over $100, so buying one pair is more than enough in many cases. After making your purchase, Zappos will send you an email with your $20 off code to use the next time you need to go shoe shopping. Just be sure to stock up on your Sorels soon; this deal ends at midnight tonight. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.