Save on this Wi-fi connected Roomba today only at Amazon

Ditch your existing vacuum, and let a robot handle cleaning your floors from now on. For one day only, the iRobot Roomba 671 is on sale at Amazon for $194.99—that's $1 away from its lowest price ever.

This robotic vacuum features a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts and suctions dirt, dust and hair from hard floors and carpet. Meanwhile, dual multi-surface brushes work together to scoop up any debris on floors, as the auto-adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors. Using smart sensors, this Roomba navigates your home's unique layout to ensure every nook and cranny is cleaned, all while avoiding stairs or other drop-offs.

Best of all, the Roomba 671 comes with Wi-fi connectivity and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Use your voice assistant or the iRobot Home app to schedule on start cleanings from anywhere. The Roomba will run for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

So if you're looking to suck up some savings on the Roomba, shop this model now before stock is cleaned out. And for more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.