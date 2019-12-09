Amazon's Kindle Kids Edition gains access to Audible books

Amazon is rolling out a software update for the recently released Kindle Kids Edition. The update adds access to over 1,000 Audible books in the Kindle's kid-friendly library.

The Kindle Kids Edition can be paired with a Bluetooth device in order for the child to listen to the Audible book. Amazon initially announced the Kindle Kids Edition in October as the first Kindle intended for kids.

It's more expensive than a regular Kindle, regularly priced at $109.99, but on sale for $84.99 (compared to $89.99), but to justify the cost, users get a year of FreeTime Unlimited, Amazon's parental controls and content library for kids. You can pay $2.99 a month after the free year expires.

You have the option to pick between four cases, which is also included with each Kindle Kids Edition, along with a two-year, worry free guarantee. If the device breaks, Amazon will replace it with no questions asked, something that parents will surely appreciate.

I reviewed the Kindle Kids Edition by letting my daughter use it for a week. I thoroughly enjoyed her freedom to read, while also having an overview of her usage habits, thanks to Amazon's parental controls.

I saw how much time she spent reading a specific book and Amazon even offered questions I could ask her to help start a discussion about the book even though I hadn't read it.

Kids can also earn badges as they read and unlock achievements, and use built-in tools like Word Wise or the Vocabulary Builder that defines words for kids.

When the Kids Edition e-reader first launched, Amazon promised that an update would add audiobooks through Audible. Amazon's landing page for Audible books included with FreeTime Unlimited hasn't been updated to include the Kindle Kids Edition as a supported device, but you can browse the library that's currently available on Echo devices. It should be the same for the Kindle.

Notable Audible titles include "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," "Nate the Great" and "Goosebumps."

Once the update is installed on a Kindle Kids Edition, you'll need to pair a Bluetooth speaker or wireless headphones through the settings menu.

The Kindle Kids Edition is nearly identical to the current generation Kindle, with a four-week battery life, a 6-inch 167 ppi e-ink display, 8 GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The addition of Audible books to the Kindle Kids Edition is welcome, especially for those with younger kids who are still learning to read.

You can order the Kindle Kids Edition from Amazon right now for $84.99, from $109.99.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.