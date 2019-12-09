Fleece pullovers are trending, and here are 15 pieces we love

Fleece has come a long way from the days of yore. The coat we used to throw on over our soccer uniform back in the day — whether it was a Patagonia or North Face or L.L.Bean — is, according the 2019 runways and fashion girls alike, on trend again. Trending, even!

Crazy-warm and comfortable, fleece of every color, texture and iteration is acceptable these days. Wear it to the gym or pair it with jeans and heels as you head out for a night on the town. That's right, it's time to throw everything you thought about fleece out the window and reinvest in this season's hottest item. And because you can never have enough fleece in your closet, we've rounded up our 15 favorite pieces below, which start at just ten bucks.

Dudley Stephens Park Slope in Terry Fleece ($158, dudley-stephens.com)

If fancy fleece were to have a mascot, it would certainly be Connecticut prepster brand Dudley Stephens. A favorite of influencers like Happily Eva After's Eva Amurri Martino (Susan Sarandon's daughter), the brand is known for its funnel turtlenecks and boatneck tops available in dozens of bright and neutral hues, all of which are made of nonwrinkle, ultra-soft fleece. We love the new textured terry fleece, too, which is less plush but has a cool matte veneer. More to know: Gwyneth Paltrow is now selling the brand at her Chicago Goop retail store.

No Boundaries Juniors' Quarter-Zip Sherpa Pullover Sweater ($10, walmart.com)

Remember when we mentioned a $10 fleece? Well, this is it, and we're more than a little obsessed. Available in 10 colors, this Walmart No Boundaries pullover has a popcorn texture and is incredible soft, but is definitely not too poofy. We love the cinch cord at the waist (it can be cropped, too!) and that it can be worn solo or under a jacket. See how Instagram fashion girl Meghin Leeann Sanchez styled it in a cozy-but-glam way here.

J. Crew Polartec Fleece Half-Zip Pullover Jacket ($82.80, originally $138, nordstom.com)

Available in pink, bright red and emerald green, this updated take on the classic pullover is perfect for transitional weather. Lemon Stripes' Julia Dzafic is a huge fan, and we love the contrasting zipper and cuff details, the ultra-high neck, and the fact that it's on sale at Nordstrom right now.

Patagonia Snap-T quilted pullover ($149, nordstrom.com)

As the saying goes, don't mess with perfection. And we see no reason to mess with Patagonia's iconic pullover, updated slightly in this cool quilted fleece fabric. Available in four colorways, this is the jacket you're going to see on the supermodel brigade all winter long. Want more Patagonia options? Go here and here.

Boxercraft Unisex Sherpa Quarter-Zip Pullover (starting at $25.40, amazon.com)

Amazon fashion is on fire right now, and it's no surprise to us that fleecy options are some of the most popular for the brand. This sherpa pullover, for instance, comes in 18 colors and patterns and has raked in almost 1,400 reviews, with reviewers raving about its softness and longer length.

Everlane The ReNew Fleece Half-Zip ($65, everlane.com)

More than 500 Everlane devotees are saying that this boxy-cut fleece pullover is a must-have, and we tend to agree. Perfect for layering thanks to its not-too-thick pile, the jacket comes in six earthy hues that will match everything from your black puffer to a furry vest.

The Essential A&F Sherpa Fleece ($54.60, originally $78, abercrombie.com)

An update on last year's best-selling assymetrical fleece (see next item), Abercrombie & Fitch this year released its extra-thick, extra-fuzzy "essential" sherpa fleece, and we're just going to go ahead and say that it is — it's actually essential to your wardrobe. Super warm, the downy pullover comes in six colors. We're loving how Georgia-based blogger Loverly Grey upstyled her camel version with a camel YSL tote, skinny white jeans and snakeskin loafers.

A&F Asymmetrical Snap-Up Fleece ($40.80, originally $68, abercrombie.com)

We lost count of how many fashion bloggers were spotted wearing this oversized fleece last year! Warm and boxy, the pullover comes in nine colors and patterns, but it won the attention of so many because of that wide-open asymmetrical snap color that gives wearers tons of breathing room. Dress it up with skinny jeans and sandals like fashion and beauty influencer Liz Wrenn Brundage, or throw it over leggings and pair with sneakers on your way to catch a workout, like InIndianapolis-based influencer Hollie Woodward. More to know: The style has 700+ positive reviews on the site.

Banana Republic Cropped Sherpa Fleece Hoodie ($98.50, bananarepublic.com)

Let us count the ways that we love this sherpa pullover from Banana Republic. Ultra-nubby on the outside, the thick hoodie is soft as butter on the inside. And while it's "cropped," it hits just at your waistline — meaning it's not too short, not too long. Nope, it's juuust right.

Banana Republic Sherpa Fleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt ($98.50, bananarepublic.com)

If you're looking for a sleeker fleece option, this is it. Also from Banana Republic, this one has a boxy cut that hits right at the waist, making it great to pair with high-waisted jeans or skirts. The metal zipper elevates the look and the cream fleece is, once again, soft as can be.

Wild Fable Camo Print Long-Sleeve Cowl Neck Sherpa Pullover ($19.60, originally $28, target.com)

Camouflage is never going out of style, which is why we love this whimsical fleece camo combo from Target. Cropped and extra wide with a giant cowl neck, the pullover is perfect for layering this winter. We love how Louisiana-based fashion, hair and fitness influencer Katie Dial styled it with boots, aviator shades and a Gucci belt.

Athleta Reversible Sweatshirt ($118, athleta.gap.com)

This just in: Everyone needs this crazy-soft reversible sherpa sweatshirt from Athleta. Perfect for heading to yoga, the hoodie is plush on one side and a traditional flat sweatshirt material on the other. More to know: The item runs big, so size down.

Athleta 24/7 Funnel Neck Sweatshirt ($89, athleta.gap.com)

You can never have too many oversized turtlenecks to choose from when the temps dip below 50 degrees, and this one from Athleta is lined with fleece, making it one of your warmest options. Available in three colors, the turtleneck's side slits offer just the right amount of coverage with leggings on the go. (Another similar favorite fleece-lined turtleneck, also with slits, is this slinky cream option from Banana Republic.)

Stars Above Soft Fleece Lounge Tunic Sweatshirt ($24.99, target.com)

An oversized tunic that hits below your tush, is lined with fleece, and has pockets? Yes, please! This one is perfect for layering over tanks, tees and turtlenecks, and truly the hardest part is choosing between the light gray and black hues.

Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover ($49.90, originally $78, nordstrom.com)

Almost cloud-like in its fluffiness, this pullover from Thread & Supply has more than 200 positive reviews on the Nordstrom website and is also on sale right now. We love the circle zipper pull and the contrasting details.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.