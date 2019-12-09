20 host and hostess gifts that are better than a fruit basket

We always have those friends and family members who generously host the masses during the holidays. While we all enjoy the fruits of their labor, there's a lot that goes behind the scenes of their perfectly presented cheese boards and seemingly endless supply of eggnog that we may forget to acknowledge.

Hosts and hostesses work tirelessly to conceptualize menus, tidy their home, and ensure that everyone has a smile on their face during holiday parties. So when it comes to showing your appreciation, consider something a bit more personal than a bottle of wine or fruit basket. Instead, impress them with any of these 20 thoughtful host and hostess gifts.

Connected Goods Olive Wood Cheese Board and Knife ($50; anthropologie.com)

Your friends love entertaining, so a gift that helps enhance their dinner parties, like a artisan-crafted cheese board set, is sure to be well received.

Google Home Mini ($25, originally $49; target.com)

Get the party started with this small, but mighty, smart speaker from Google. Not only can it blast your favorite Spotify playlists, but it can also answer your pressing questions, read the news, set times and more.

Kerber's Farm Homemade Jam Sampler ($68; food52.com)

For the foodies in your life, give them a gift their palette will adore. This sampler of farm fresh jams (ranging in flavors from blueberry to rhubarb) fits the bill.

Talking Tables Murder Mystery Game ($48.50; amazon.com)

This interactive spin on the classic whodunit game will have all of your friends playing detective for hours on end.

Recipe Cocktail Shaker ($39; nordstrom.com)

Your friends may not have graduated from bartending school, but that's not going to stop them from crafting perfectly proportioned cocktails in their home — especially when they have this neat shaker on hand.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser ($119; amazon.com)

The host or hostess with the most(ess) deserves a gift that will help them relax, especially the days following their legendary holiday parties. This hand-crafted aromatherapy diffuser from Virtuvi will emit calming scents throughout their space. Plus, it looks pretty darn good with any decor.

Tapered Tumbler Basil Hydro Kit ($25; nordstrom.com)

This self-watering kit takes the pain and maintenance out of growing fresh herbs at home.

Dansk Vandvid Ceramics (starting at $32; food52.com)

When it comes to entertaining, presentation is key. So let your loved one's signature dishes be the star of the show with these stunning serving plates, crafted by famed Danish ceramicist Niels Refsgaard.

Holiday Winston Gift Set ($35; harrys.com)

For the fella in your life who deserves some TLC after the holidays, consider this gift set from Harry's, which comes with a razor, stand, additional blades and foaming gel.

A Walk Down Memory Lane Photo Album ($42.50; nordstrom.com)

While normally you won't display your scrapbooks front and center on your living room coffee table, a minimalist design like this might just persuade you otherwise.

Olympia Provisions Salami Bouquet (starting at $50; food52.com)

Sure, flowers are great. But we think the carnivore in your life will appreciate a salami bouquet so much more.

Gentlemen's Hardware Rock and Roll Whiskey Glasses ($15; amazon.com)

A unique spin on the classic whiskey glass, the Gentlemen's Hardware Rock and Roll tumblers can help ensure your prime Scotch will never spill.

Diptyque Baies Candle (starting at $36; nordstrom.com)

As far as designer candles go, Diptyque is leaps and bounds above others, thanks to its long-lasting design and fragrant scents that can transform large spaces into aromatherapy havens.

Grafomap (starting at $45; grafomap.com)

We all have a place that means so much more to us than just a ZIP code. This could be our hometown, our favorite vacation spot or a location that holds deep sentimental value. Memorialize these coordinates for your friends and family with a custom map from Grafomap.

Brooklinen Super Plush Robe ($98; brooklinen.com)

After a long day of party prep and cleaning duty, your hosts deserve to sit back, relax and enjoy much needed time off. A plush robe, like this favorite from Brooklinen, will help them chill out.

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket ($24.99; amazon.com)

With more than 5,000 reviews, Amazon shoppers are in love with this sherpa and fleece blanket, which comes in every color of the rainbow — and then some. Surely your host will want to cozy up with this after all the guests have left.

Halogen Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater ($98; nordstrom.com)

Cashmere sweaters for under $100 are hard to come by, and this one is not only a turtleneck, but comes in lush colors like royal blue, ivory and camel.

Sony Portable Speaker ($39.99, originally $58; amazon.com)

For the audiophiles in your life, give them a gift, such as this fan-favorite speaker from Sony that will amplify their favorite tracks to their full potential.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.