Abt Electronics has gifts perfect for the audiophile in your life

CNN Underscored partnered with Abt Electronics to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved at all in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

There are people who are obsessive about their hobbies. And then there are audiophiles.

No matter your consumer tech predilections, Abt Electronics belongs at the top of your gift-giving list when it comes to all things music and sound this holiday season. This family-owned business has been a trusted name since 1936, owing its success to award-winning customer service and consumer friendly policies, like its price matching guarantee.

The Abt Electronics partnership with Bowers & Wilkins, a brand known for its performance and popularity among sound-obsessives, has resulted in some stellar audio products. One (or more) of which are to make the music lover in your life very, very happy. For over 50 years, this legendary brand has been consumed by the pursuit of the highest standards of audio excellence. And the results speak for themselves.

If it were up to us, here's what we'd be gifting this holiday season:

PI3 Gold In-Ear Wireless Headphones ($198.98; abt.com)

Many of us listen to our music on the go, but we don't want to compromise on sound quality. That's a tricky needle to thread from an engineering point of view. Fortunately, these in-ear headphones are built for those with active lives and sound obsessives, with a dedicated driver for highs and mids, and another for bass, all alongside a coated silicon construction that holds on even when you're going fast. Need noise canceling? Check out the PI4 Model ($298.98; abt.com). Run and be musically merry, my audiophile friends.

PX7 Silver Over-Ear Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones ($398.98; abt.com)

Fun fact: The 43-millimeter drivers in the PX7 are the largest in its headphone collection, built and tuned by the same engineers behind the Bowers & Wilkins 800 Series Diamond speakers used in the legendary Abbey Road Studios. Combine that with adaptive noise canceling tech that automatically adjusts to your surroundings, and you've got a powerful portable package designed to elevate your listening experience. We love the sleek silver looks, too. Other neat perks: 30 hours of listening per charge and ear cups that automatically stop and start your music when you take them off and put them on again.

Formation Flex Wireless Speaker ($448.98; abt.com)

Getting best-in-class sound from a wireless speaker set up presents a tricky proposition for the serious audiophile. Not only do you have to contend with possible latency and synchronization problems, you also must confront the classic speaker standbys of fidelity and clarity. Bowers & Wilkins' exclusive Formation Wireless Technology boasts 96/24 Bit Audio Resolution streaming and imperceptible in-room 1 microsecond sync between speakers. If those numbers mean nothing to you, here's the bottom line: This speaker plays nice with others and sounds really good while it's at it.

Formation Audio Black Wireless Audio Hub ($698.98; abt.com)

Sometimes you already have all the pieces — you just need an air traffic controller of sorts to put them together. The beauty of an audio hub like this one is that it does exactly that, connecting analog and digital sources into one seamless whole. It features one Toslink (optical) and two analogue RCA inputs, plus one digital and two analogue RCA outputs. Add built-in streaming music service connectivity and you've got an all-in-one package for creating easy multi-room soundscapes, right from your smartphone.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.