(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- The House Judiciary Committee convened its second impeachment hearing into President Trump, with lawyers for Democrats and Republicans making cases on whether the pressure campaign conducted by the White House is an impeachable act.
-- The Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a Kentucky law requiring doctors to describe ultrasound images and play fetal heartbeat sound to abortion seekers.
-- Rescuers searched for survivors after a deadly volcanic eruption rocked New Zealand.
-- Netflix leads in Golden Globe nominations for films including "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman."
-- Actor René Auberjonois, known for "Benson" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," died Sunday at age 79.
-- The World Anti-Doping Agency unanimously agreed to ban Russia from the Olympics and the World Cup for four years.
-- Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe Sunday night. She delivered a message of inclusion, saying she wanted "children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine."
-- Scientists discovered 71 new species this year. Here are some of their weird and wonderful favorites.