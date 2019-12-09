Photos: The "devil's cactus": An invasive cactus called Opuntia, or prickly pear, is tearing through the wildlife-rich grasslands and ranges of Laikipia County in Kenya. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Rapid spread: The cactus is spread by wildlife eating its fruit and dispersing the seeds, but any part of the cactus that breaks off is liable to take root and grow. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Injured elephants: Elephants snack on the fruit of the invasive cactus but can ingest sharp spines that lodge in their mouth, stomach lining and intestine, causing painful abscesses. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Human-elephant conflict: The relentless spread of the cactus close to human settlements is causing a spike in human-elephant conflict. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Waging a war: Locals have been waging a war to control the prickly pest for years, but with limited success. Mechanical removal risks spreading the cactus further if parts of the plant break off and re-root. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Dangerous spines: Opuntia is particularly hard to manage, due to its dangerous spines. They can injure humans and wildlife. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: An invasion: The cactus has invaded more than 500 square kilometers of Laikipia County. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Bugs: Biocontrol is said to be the best way of managing the pesky cactus. That involves releasing cochineal insects that feed on the cactus, killing it off. Hide Caption 8 of 10