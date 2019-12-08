(CNN) Authorities are still searching for a 1-year-old girl whose mother was found dead, police in Ansonia, Connecticut, said Sunday.

Vanessa Morales was last seen November 29 at a relative's house, police said in a news release.

On December 2, her mother, Christine Holloway, 43, was found dead by police during a wellness check. The woman died of blunt force trauma, police said, but the New Haven County and state medical examiners' offices have not released additional information.

"The Ansonia Police Department and our law enforcement partners continue to follow leads and interview potential witnesses in our efforts to identify the person who killed Christine Holloway and locate our missing one-year-old child, Vanessa Morales," police Lt. Patrick Lynch said in the news release.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the New Haven Police Department responded to a report of a child seat left in a parking lot, but officials determined the car seat had no connection to this investigation, Lynch said.

