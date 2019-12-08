Three students have died by suicide this semester at a New Jersey university, sparking criticism about mental health resources

(CNN) Students and officials at Rowan University in southern New Jersey are grappling with grief and anger after an unusual recent spike in student suicides.

The most recent suicide -- the third of the current semester -- happened the day after Thanksgiving, rocking the 19,600-student university in Glassboro.

"Losing three students in one semester is beyond description," Rowan University President Ali Houshmand told CNN. "How do you look into the faces of the parents of these kids?"

Houshmand said the number was unusually high for a single semester.

The deaths have sparked outrage on social media, with users identifying themselves as current students and alumni criticizing the school for not doing more to help students with mental health problems. Rowan's president says the university is addressing the issue.

