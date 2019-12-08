NFL Sunday is back. Here's how to watch your teams play

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 5:00 AM ET, Sun December 8, 2019

Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots on December 1, 2019.
(CNN)It's NFL Sunday! You know what that means — tackles, touchdowns and timeouts (to grab another bag of Takis).

It's already been a busy season, marked by fires, suspensions, controversies and, of course, game-winning plays.
Week 14 brings 14 new Sunday match ups. Here's how to watch them:

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
    Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at New Era Field in Buffalo, New York.

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

    Washington Redskins vs. Green Bay Packers

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

    San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

    Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

    Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

    Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

    Tennessee Titans vs. Oakland Raiders

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

      Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

      Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.