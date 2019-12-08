NFL Sunday is back. Here's how to watch your teams play

(CNN)It's NFL Sunday! You know what that means — tackles, touchdowns and timeouts (to grab another bag of Takis).
It's already been a busy season, marked by fires, suspensions, controversies and, of course, game-winning plays.
Week 14 brings 14 new Sunday match ups. Here's how to watch them:
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at New Era Field in Buffalo, New York.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
Washington Redskins vs. Green Bay Packers
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.
Tennessee Titans vs. Oakland Raiders
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams
Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.