Delhi fire: At least 32 killed in deadly blaze

(CNN) At least 32 people died in a fire early Sunday morning in the Indian capital New Delhi, police said.

Almost 60 people were evacuated from a five-story non-residential building after the fire broke out, said police spokesman Anil Kumar. The injured were transported to local hospitals.

"The problem was the smoke -- all the windows and doors were shut and there was dense smoke inside," said Sunil Choudhary, deputy chief fire officer.

"No one could get out. There was an iron door and it was locked and people were brought out only after we broke the door open. It had become a toxic chamber."

Choudhary said the fire is currently under control and the rescue operation has been stopped.

The fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2019

Read More