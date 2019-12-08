Sumatran tiger fetuses found in jar as five arrested for poaching - report

(CNN) Five people have been arrested for poaching a protected Sumatran Tiger in Indonesia, after authorities discovered a dead tiger with four of its fetuses in a jar, state media news agency Antara has reported.

A team made up of police and officials from the Environment and Forestry Ministry were tipped off about suspected poaching by locals in Teluk Binjai Village, in the country's Pelalawan District on the island of Sumatra, the ministry told Antara.

They arrested three suspects on Saturday and found the four fetuses being kept in a plastic jar. Later, two more suspects were arrested by officials.

A piece of adult tiger skin was also confiscated in Pangkalan Lesung Village as part of the operation.

The suspects face a maximum of five years in prison and a 100 million rupiah ($7,100) fine.

