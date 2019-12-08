(CNN) An unknown number of people are believed to be missing or injured after a volcano on New Zealand's popular White Island tourist destination erupted Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that search and rescue crews were assisting at the site of the eruption, which is located off the eastern coast of the North Island.

"At this stage we believe around 100 people were around or on the island at this stage not all of them are accounted for," she said. She said it was too early to say how bad the injuries were but added it was her understanding that a number of those affected were tourists.

Speaking to CNN-affiliate Radio New Zealand , St John Ambulance said that up to 20 people are believed to have been injured in the eruption, adding that a mobile triage unit was on its way.

Photos from New Zealand's official geological hazard information site Geonet showed a huge plume of white smoke rising above the island on Monday afternoon, local time.

