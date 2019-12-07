Florida shooting is the last thing Saudis want

(CNN) That it was Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and not his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who called President Trump speaks to how seriously the kingdom is treating Friday's shooting at a US military base that involved a Saudi national.

Compared to Saudi Arabia's often glacial standards, the 83-year-old monarch moved with remarkable speed to call Trump. Trump told reporters that King Salman's message was unambiguous -- horrified and angry -- as Trump quickly tweeted "Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people."

The king quickly instructed his own security services to cooperate fully with US investigators into the shooting in which three people were killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. The shooter, who was killed, was identified as Mohammed Alshamrani, a second lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force undergoing training at the station, two law enforcement sources told CNN

Alshamrani was vetted upon entry to the US and checked again after the shooting with nothing of prior concern found, a law enforcement source told CNN. The FBI is investigating the Pensacola shooter's motive and there have been no indications so far that the shooter was acting at the behest of, or in coordination with, others.



It is clear the aging monarch is in damage limitation mode. He will be fully aware of how frayed Saudi Arabia's reputation has become with the US public and politicians. Congress has tried to block weapons sales to Saudi Arabia that could kill civilians in Yemen as Saudi Arabia backs the internationally recognized government there in the country's ongoing civil war.

