Scientists discovered 71 new species this year. Here are some of their favorites

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:10 AM ET, Sat December 7, 2019

This cat-eyed cardinalfish found in Papua New Guinea is one of the new fish species found in 2019.
This cat-eyed cardinalfish found in Papua New Guinea is one of the new fish species found in 2019.
This fish is called Cirrhilabrus wakanda, or the Vibranium fairy wrasse -- a nod to the fictional country and metal featured in the Marvel movie "Black Panther."
This fish is called Cirrhilabrus wakanda, or the Vibranium fairy wrasse -- a nod to the fictional country and metal featured in the Marvel movie "Black Panther."
Janolus flavoanulatus is a sea slug found in the Philippines. Pictured here, it shows a colorful pattern as it sits on the ocean floor.
Janolus flavoanulatus is a sea slug found in the Philippines. Pictured here, it shows a colorful pattern as it sits on the ocean floor.
This girdled lizard, Cordylus phonolithos, was found on the second-highest mountain peak in Angola.
This girdled lizard, Cordylus phonolithos, was found on the second-highest mountain peak in Angola.
Myrmecicultor chihuahuensis is an ant-loving spider family from the Chihuahuan Desert in Mexico.
Myrmecicultor chihuahuensis is an ant-loving spider family from the Chihuahuan Desert in Mexico.
Trembleya altoparaisensis is a rare white flowering plant that can only be found in the Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Goiás, Brazil.
Trembleya altoparaisensis is a rare white flowering plant that can only be found in the Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Goiás, Brazil.
Lola konavoka is a new species that's already considered endangered. This cave-dwelling harvester spider was found in Croatian caves and has adapted to life in the dark.
Lola konavoka is a new species that's already considered endangered. This cave-dwelling harvester spider was found in Croatian caves and has adapted to life in the dark.
Dipturus lamillai is a long-snout skate from the Falkland Islands that's likely already showing up in markets because skate is considered a delicacy.
Dipturus lamillai is a long-snout skate from the Falkland Islands that's likely already showing up in markets because skate is considered a delicacy.
Madrella amphora is another new and colorful sea slug found specifically in Papua New Guinea's Madang Lagoon.