Scientists discovered 71 new species this year. Here are some of their favorites

This cat-eyed cardinalfish found in Papua New Guinea is one of the new fish species found in 2019.

This fish is called Cirrhilabrus wakanda, or the Vibranium fairy wrasse -- a nod to the fictional country and metal featured in the Marvel movie "Black Panther."

Janolus flavoanulatus is a sea slug found in the Philippines. Pictured here, it shows a colorful pattern as it sits on the ocean floor.

This girdled lizard, Cordylus phonolithos, was found on the second-highest mountain peak in Angola.

Myrmecicultor chihuahuensis is an ant-loving spider family from the Chihuahuan Desert in Mexico.

Trembleya altoparaisensis is a rare white flowering plant that can only be found in the Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Goiás, Brazil.

Lola konavoka is a new species that's already considered endangered. This cave-dwelling harvester spider was found in Croatian caves and has adapted to life in the dark.