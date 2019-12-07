Jessika Carr, WWE's first full-time female referee, makes her debut on Friday Night SmackDown

(CNN) Jessika Carr made history Friday with her debut on WWE's SmackDown, according to the entertainment company's Twitter page .

Carr, WWE's first full-time female referee, officiated the match between wrestlers Alexa Bliss and Mandy Rose.

Carr's parents surprised her Friday, waiting for her backstage wearing referee shirts.

EXCLUSIVE: After debuting as the first full-time female referee on #SmackDown , @WWELadyRefJess shares a special moment with her parents after they surprised her with a trip to her debut. pic.twitter.com/d1KzyIztoC

Wrestlers praised Carr as well.

"A huge night for @WWELadyRefJess and a massive gain for #Smackdown. Welcome to #TeamBlue, incredibly proud of what you've accomplished and what you represent," Triple H tweeted

A huge night for @WWELadyRefJess and a massive gain for #Smackdown. Welcome to #TeamBlue, incredibly proud of what you've accomplished and what you represent. #TheFuture #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/sp3dj5UhmD — Triple H (@TripleH) December 7, 2019

Alexa Bliss said she was happy to have Carr as a referee during her match.

Congrats to @WWELadyRefJess on debuting on Smackdown ! You did great ! So happy I got to have you as a ref https://t.co/WCXv2BWDLE — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 7, 2019

The promotion comes as Carr finished her tenure at WWE NXT in November.

"When I started this wrestling, crazy journey 10 years ago, I never thought that I would be the first female WWE official because that wasn't an opportunity that existed," she said during her last night on NXT as the crowd chanted "Thank you Jess," and "You deserve it."

She says she tried out to be a wrestler in February 2017 and then was asked if she was interested in being a referee.

"As the referee, you're not the center of attention, you're the super star, but I guarantee you we're just as important," Carr said. "We're the third person in the match."