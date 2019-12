You can now go skiing in a New Jersey mall

(CNN) What has 5,500 tons of snow, a 160-foot vertical drop, and 28-degree weather year round?

Suburban New Jersey, thanks to North America's first indoor ski and snowboard park.

The winter sports center, Big Snow American Dream , opened its doors on Thursday to four Olympic gold medalists and a skier dressed as Santa Claus.

The park claims to create "real snow" by dripping water from the ceiling and freezing it "through the same physical process by which snow is made outdoors in nature," according to a press release.

Olympic skiers Lindsey Vonn and Donna Weinbrecht along with snowboarders Kelly Clark and Red Gerard attended the center's grand opening, taking a ride together on one of the park's four indoor lifts.

