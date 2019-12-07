A Houston police officer dies after being shot in the line of duty

(CNN) A Houston police officer has died after being shot in the line of duty, police said.

Sgt. Chris Brewster, 32, was shot and killed while responding to a call with a team Saturday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

"I've lost a sergeant, we've lost a friend," Acevedo said.

This is Sergeant Christopher Brewster, 32. He graduated from the HPD Academy in November 2010. In nine years, he was assigned to patrol and Gang and Major Offenders Divisions. He promoted in February 2019 and was assigned to Eastside Patrol. EOW: 12-7-19. #hounews pic.twitter.com/ZUaE7EnEv6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 8, 2019

Brewster graduated from the academy in November 2010 and was promoted to sergeant in February 2019, according to Acevedo.

Acevedo said he was on stage when Brewster was promoted. "I remember the joy, the conversations we had with him on the stage," Acevedo recalled as he choked back tears. "And now here just a year later he's gone because of a coward."

