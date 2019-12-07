A Houston police officer dies after being shot in the line of duty

(CNN) A Houston police officer has died after being shot in the line of duty, police said.

Sgt. Chris Brewster, 32, was shot and killed while responding to a call with a team Saturday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

"I've lost a sergeant, we've lost a friend," Acevedo said.

Brewster graduated from the academy in November 2010 and was promoted to sergeant in February 2019, according to Acevedo.

Acevedo said he was on stage when Brewster was promoted. "I remember the joy, the conversations we had with him on the stage," Acevedo recalled as he choked back tears. "And now here just a year later he's gone because of a coward."

