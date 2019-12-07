The Clarence Thomas myth that refuses to die
Updated 9:35 AM ET, Sat December 7, 2019
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)It's the horror movie villain that won't die, the pop song you can't get out of your head, the out-of-town guest that just won't leave.
It's a belief that's stuck like a tick in the collective memory of some white conservatives.
It's not only a myth but a con. Here's why it matters now.
We are about to hear a lot about, and from, the only black member of the US Supreme Court. A new Thomas biography, "The Enigma of Clarence Thomas," is generating buzz. A new PBS documentary, "Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words," comes out next year. And a Washington Post writer recently dedicated an entire column to Thomas, calling him "an American hero."
It's all adding up to another public reappraisal of arguably the most conservative member of the Supreme Court. He's someone more people would revere if they only knew him better, says columnist Kathleen Parker.
Here's my question to people who say or imply black people revile Thomas because he's a conservative: If black people are so opposed to conservatives, why have so many accepted black conservatives such as Booker T. Washington, Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice?
If there is going to be a reevaluation of one of the most powerful black figures in the US, it's time we ground it in facts, not myths.
Thomas isn't despised in the black community because he's a conservative. Many dislike him because they see him as a hypocrite and a traitor.
Yet many white conservatives keep recycling the same selective stories about Thomas. These stories don't just distort black culture -- they carry an undercurrent of racism.
He's not the only black leader who talks about self-reliance
Start with the way conservatives celebrate Thomas' upbringing.
They love to tell tales about his rugged self-reliance: growing up in a Georgia shack without plumbing; the stern grandfather who worked him from sunrise to sunset and once told him that "Old Man Can't is dead. I helped bury him."
These are stories worth telling. Thomas deserves credit. Not enough people, frankly, give him credit for something else, his intellect. Some liberal critics flirt with racism in the way they describe Thomas as an intellectual lightweight.
But the way some white conservatives tell the story of Thomas' rise from poverty also perpetuates racist stereotypes. They imply that Thomas and his hard working, no excuses grandfather are unusual characters in the black community. They depict Thomas as this lonely apostle of self-reliance, as if most black people prefer sitting on the couch drinking Kool-Aid while waiting for the government to send them a check.