Cerebral palsy couldn't stop this 17-year-old from finishing the Santa Run using a walker

(CNN) A 17-year-old with cerebral palsy just walked across the finish line at the Las Vegas Great Santa Run.

Mena Hawkins, a junior at at Liberty High School in Las Vegas, completed the one-mile course, using her walker, in 38 minutes, her father, Roger Hawkins, told CNN.

Friends and family walked with her, clad in Santa garb, and hoisted signs that said "Go Mena." Her grandmother flew all the way from England to see her walk.

To top it off, a team of cheerleaders lined up at the end of the course to welcome her across the finish line with confetti.

Mena uses a manual wheelchair and cannot walk without help from her reverse walker.

