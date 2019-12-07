He almost lost his friend to a motorcycle accident. So he created a helmet that calls 911

(CNN) A college student and avid motorcyclist has created a prototype helmet that uses technology in hopes of keeping bikers safer than they've ever been on the roads.

Ty Uehara, a junior computer science major at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, rides a motorcycle for transportation and as a way to relax. But the 21-year-old told CNN one of his friends recently had an accident while riding and suffered a broken pelvis and tailbone.

His friend couldn't call for help because he couldn't move and wasn't visible to other motorists, according to Uehara. He said most riders typically keep their phones in their backpack or have them mounted to bike.

"If you were to get into an accident, you'd have no way of accessing your phone if you've been critically injured or if your bike is distanced from you," he said.

With his friend's accident as inspiration, Uehara created ConTekt — a helmet that uses technology to contact 911 the moment its wearer hits the ground.

