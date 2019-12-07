Borussia Monchengladbach beats Bayern Munich to lead Bundesliga

Updated 12:16 PM ET, Sat December 7, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Borussia Monchengladbach players celebrate victory against Bayern Munich.
Borussia Monchengladbach players celebrate victory against Bayern Munich.

(CNN)Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich suffered late heartache as league leader Borussia Monchengladbach secured a 2-1 win in injury time to stay top.

Algerian Ramy Bensebaini scored from the penalty spot after Javi Martinez was sent off for a foul on Marcus Thuram.
Bensebaini headed Monchengladbach's equalizer after Bayern's Ivan Perisic opened the scoring with a rocket from the edge of the box just after half time.
    Monchengladbach last won the Bundesliga title in 1977. It leads RB Leipzig by one point with Bayern in sixth -- seven points adrift -- following two straight defeats.
    Bayern Munich has won the German title for the last seven years.
    Read More
    The German giant later tweeted: "We know we have to do better."