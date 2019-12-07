Anthony Joshua wins rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia 'Clash on the Dunes'

(CNN) Anthony Joshua reclaimed the WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles on Saturday night after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia's "Clash on the Dunes."

Joshua won a unanimous decision from the judges in Diriyah, near Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. He avoided trading big blows with Ruiz the entire fight, instead dancing around the ring and landing jabs and hooks when he found the opportunity.

"This is about boxing, I'm used to knocking guys out," Joshua said, adding he was humbled by the previous loss to Ruiz. "I said to myself I'm gonna correct myself and come again ... It's about hitting and not getting hit."

Before the knockout, Joshua had been one of three undefeated world heavyweight champion contenders. The New York defeat was the first of the Briton's career, meaning he surrendered all of the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.

