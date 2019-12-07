Racist incident mars Manchester derby as United stuns City rivals

(CNN)An incident of racist abuse by a supporter towards Manchester United players is thought to have occurred at the match with cross-town rivals Manchester City, according to a statement released by City.
The club said it was aware of a video, widely circulated on social media, which appeared to show racial gestures during the second half of the clash at City's Etihad Stadium.
Officials from City are working with Greater Manchester Police to identify any individuals responsible. They are also investigating objects thrown onto the pitch, notably at United's Brazilian midfielder Fred.
"The Club operates a zero tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of racial abuse will be banned from the club for life," added the statement.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was aware of the incident. "I've seen it on the video, it was Jesse [Lingard] and Fred and the chap must be ashamed of himself," he told the BBC's Match of the Day program.
"It's unacceptable and I hope he will not be watching any football any more."
United won 2-1 with first-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial before Nicolas Otamendi pulled back a late consolation for City.
Rashford's opener came from the penalty spot after he was bundled over by Bernardo Silva before Martial's turn and shot gave United a two-goal lead inside the first half an hour.
Otamendi scored from a header off Riyad Mahrez's corner on 85 minutes to set up a tense finish, but United held on to give under-fire manager Solskjaer an impressive scalp.
City, which has won the last two Premier Leage titles, is third in the table, 14 points adrift of leader Liverpool. United is eight points further back in fifth.