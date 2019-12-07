Racist incident mars Manchester derby as United stuns City rivals

(CNN) An incident of racist abuse by a supporter towards Manchester United players is thought to have occurred at the match with cross-town rivals Manchester City, according to a statement released by City.

The club said it was aware of a video, widely circulated on social media, which appeared to show racial gestures during the second half of the clash at City's Etihad Stadium.

Officials from City are working with Greater Manchester Police to identify any individuals responsible. They are also investigating objects thrown onto the pitch, notably at United's Brazilian midfielder Fred.

"The Club operates a zero tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of racial abuse will be banned from the club for life," added the statement.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was aware of the incident. "I've seen it on the video, it was Jesse [Lingard] and Fred and the chap must be ashamed of himself," he told the BBC's Match of the Day program.

Read More