St. Nicholas: The story behind Santa Claus

(CNN) Don't tell the kids, but we've got Santa Claus all wrong.

Countless Christmas songs tell us that Santa is basically the Judge Judy of juveniles. He decides who's been naughty or nice, and he doles out presents or punishments accordingly.

But historians say Santa Claus -- aka St. Nicholas aka Kris Kringle -- was originally created to keep adults, not children, off the naughty list. Being crafty codgers, we ducked Santa's surveillance, turning the spotlight on kids and dramatically changing Christmas celebrations.

How did we achieve this very important historical victory?