Dozens of polar bears are 'crowding' a Russian village in search of food

(CNN) Dozens of polar bears have "invaded" a village in Russia's far north in search for food, prompting "bear patrols" around the village and halting public activities, officials said. Environmentalists say climate change might be to blame.

The number of polar bears that have descended on Ryrkaypiy, in Russia's Chukotka region, has grown over the last few days and on Friday there were about 60 of them, Tatyana Minenko, head of the "Bear Patrol" of the village, told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

The bears are eating the carcasses of walruses that have remained on the village's shores since the fall, the Russian branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said Thursday in a statement.

Dozens of bears have overrun the village of Ryrkaypiy in Russia searching for food.

"Almost all bears are thin," said Minenko, as quoted in the WWF statement. "Among them are both adult and young animals, there are females with cubs of different ages," she said.

Polar bears could often be seen in the area around the village, but such "overcrowding" that happened just over the course of a few days is rare, WWF said.

