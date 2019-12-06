What we now know (and still don't) about life on Mars

Photos: The best moments on Mars The cloud in the center of the image is actually a dust tower that occurred in 2010 and was captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The blue and white clouds are water vapor. Hide Caption 1 of 25

This perspective of Mars' Valles Marineris hemisphere from July 9, 2013, is actually a mosaic comprising 102 Viking Orbiter images. At the center is the Valles Marineris canyon system, over 2,000 kilometers long and up to 8 kilometers deep.

NASA's Curiosity rover took this selfie on October 11, 2019, in the "Glen Etive" region.

The InSight lander was imaged from above by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Is that cookies and cream on Mars? No, it's just polar dunes dusted with ice and sand.

The European Space Agency's Mars Express mission captured this image of the Korolev crater, more than 50 miles across and filled with water ice, near the north pole.

A recent photo taken by the Curiosity rover shows its current location, known as "Teal Ridge." The rover has been studying the clay-bearing unit in this region.

Cooled lava helped preserve a footprint of where dunes once moved across a southeastern region on Mars. But it also looks like the "Star Trek" symbol.

NASA's InSight lander used a camera on its robotic arm to capture this sunset on Mars on April 25.