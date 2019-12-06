If you think Gen Z is entitled and lazy, you haven't met these four kids

And just like many broad generalizations, these don't always fit.

The four young people below are disproving negative stereotypes about Generation Z. Their selfless work helping others will be featured on "Young Wonders: A CNN Heroes Special" hosted by Anderson Cooper and airing Friday, December 6 at 10 p.m. ET on CNN TV and CNNgo . All four will be recognized during "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" airing live Sunday, December 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Jemima Browning - Anyone can swim

Jemima Browning, 18, and her brother Will

Like a lot of kids, Jemima Browning and her siblings took up swimming at young ages and fell in love with the sport. But as Jemima swam competitively throughout her teen years, she realized that her brother Will, who has Down syndrome, didn't have the same opportunities she did.