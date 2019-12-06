Christmas sweaters are adding to plastic pollution, environmental charity says

(CNN) Most Christmas sweaters are made of plastic and are likely to contribute to plastic pollution in the world's oceans, an environmental charity has warned.

Hubbub, a UK charity, found that 95% of the 108 sweaters it analyzed -- taken from 11 high-street and online retailers -- were fully or partially made from plastic materials.

Acrylic was the most common plastic fiber found in these festive sweaters -- with 44% made entirely from the material and three-quarters containing acrylic to some degree.

2016 study by Plymouth University in the UK revealed that acrylic releases almost 730,000 microfibers in every wash, far more than polyester or polyester-cotton blends.

Given the high use of acrylic, Hubbub warns that an average Christmas sweater is "likely to add to the issue of plastic pollution in our oceans."

