8-year-old Virginia girl was strip searched during a state prison visit, authorities say

(CNN) An 8-year-old girl visiting her father at a Virginia prison was strip searched last month in violation of state policy, authorities said.

"The incident is deeply troubling and represents a breach in our protocol," said Lisa Kinney, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Corrections, in a statement to CNN. "We sincerely apologize to this child and her family."

The child was visiting her father, who is an inmate at Buckingham Correctional Center, Kinney said. The girl was accompanied by an adult visitor who was not her parent or legal guardian.

The staff member who ordered the search didn't have the authority to do so and is facing disciplinary action, Kinney said.

The Virginia Department of Corrections would not confirm the relationship between the adult visitor and the child's incarcerated father, but The Washington Post reported the girl was accompanied by her father's girlfriend.

