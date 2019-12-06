Nashville police capture third escaped teen inmate, leaving one at large

Morris Marsh, 17, was taken into custody Friday night after a vehicle pursuit, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Marsh is accused in the April killing of Charles Easley, police have said.

He and the other teens fled the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Facility Nov. 30 after being left unsupervised, police said.

BREAKING: Escaped teen Morris Marsh, 17, who is accused of murder, was just apprehended after a vehicle pursuit by the Juvenile Crime Task Force that ended in the 300 block of Harding Place. pic.twitter.com/sajGXabMLn — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 7, 2019

Only one teen Brandon Caruthers, 17, remains at large. He was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations' most wanted list after fleeing the detention center. Caruthers is being charged as an adult in an armed robbery case from August 2018, police said.

