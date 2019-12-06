Muhammad makes list of top 10 baby names in the US for the first time

(CNN) For the first time, Muhammad is one of the top 10 most popular baby names for boys in the United States, according to data from the parenting website BabyCenter.

Muhammad ranks at No. 10, up four spots from last year. The name has been climbing steadily on BabyCenter's rankings over the years and first entered the top 100 in 2013.

"Muslim families often choose Muhammad for firstborn sons to honor the prophet and bring blessings to the child," Linda Murray, BabyCenter's global editor in chief, said in a news release . "The name also has multiple spellings, and that helps a name get into the top 10."

Liam was the most popular name for boys, pushing out Jackson, which had spent six consecutive years at the top of the list. Sophia remained No. 1 for girls, marking a decade as the top choice.

BabyCenter says its data comes from almost 600,000 parents who shared their baby's name with the organization in 2019. Its rankings also combine names that sound the same but have multiple spellings (like Mohammad and Muhammad).

