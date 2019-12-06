(CNN) Michael Vick is going back to the NFL Pro Bowl, this time as one of four NFL Legends Pro Bowl Captains.

But if some fans have their way, the ex-quarterback will lose his chance to mentor players on the sidelines.

"Just saw this on Facebook and was absolutely disgusted," Lind wrote on the petition page. "When is the NFL going to take any responsibility for the behavior of it's current and former players? To honor a man who had zero regard for animals is unacceptable and I would like your help to make sure he is not honored at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl."

Vick served 18 months in federal prison for his role in a dog-fighting operation. He was suspended by the NFL and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

