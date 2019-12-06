KFC is selling a chicken-scented fire log to warm your drumsticks this holiday season

(CNN) Ahhhh yes, the chill of winter has descended upon us once again. And that means the time has come to slip on your fluffiest socks, snuggle up next to a crackling fire, and bask in the smoky scent of....chicken?

In a partnership with artificial fire log company Enviro-Log, Kentucky Fried Chicken is offering what's sure to be the hottest commodity of the season -- a hunk of flammable, chicken-scented bliss otherwise known as the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog

You don't even have to go flying out of the front door to get your hands on the bizarre, flaming mass. It's exclusively sold on Walmart.com for a slick $18.99.

You will need to really assess your priorities to decide whether that's too much to pay for a log that will fill your house with a distinct poultry smell.

Last year, KFC said, the creation sold out in just three hours. So, of course, they could not resist giving the people what they obviously want for a second year in a row.

