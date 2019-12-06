(CNN) A man who was the instigator behind a false feel-good story that raised more than $400,000 as part of a GoFundMe scam plead guilty Friday in New Jersey court, according to prosecutors.

Mark D'Amico, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree misapplication of entrusted property in Burlington County.

"We are pleased that this defendant accepted responsibility for his role in this scam," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement. "He will be required to make full restitution to GoFundMe and the donors — the true victims in this case — and has agreed to a five-year term in New Jersey state prison."

He will be officially sentenced in April.

The charge stemmed from a viral 2017 story in which D'Amico's accomplice, Katelyn McClure, 29, supposedly ran out of gas and was stranded on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

