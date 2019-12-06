A family is putting up 22 angels on a Christmas display for the El Paso Walmart shooting victims

(CNN) Twenty-two families will spend the holidays without their loved ones after the El Paso Walmart shooting, but one family's light display is reminding everyone that the city is "El Paso Strong."

Tony Olguin decorated his house in El Paso with 22 angels to honor the 22 victims of the August shooting at a Walmart. There are 22 Christmas trees on display. 22 red bows. 22 candy canes.

"We kept thinking about how there will be 22 families who won't have their loved ones together," Olguin told CNN on Friday. "We felt we wanted to do something to show our respect to honor the victims of the shooting here at Walmart."

Tony Olguin and his family decided to honor the victims of the El Paso shooting.

His family wanted to do something to honor the victims. Olguin had previously worked at the Cielo Vista Walmart, so it hits him close to home. He is a manager for Walmart, and he was transferred to a different store before the shooting.

"The associates, the managers, I knew them all," he said.

